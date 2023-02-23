WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College

Christopher Newport 11, Bridgewater 1

BASKETBALL

College Men

Marshall 92, James Madison 83

College Women

James Madison 78 Appalachian State 62

LACROSSE

College Women

Hood 15, Bridgewater 12

TENNIS

College Men

Bridgewater 9, Mary Baldwin 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.