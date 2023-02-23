WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
College
Christopher Newport 11, Bridgewater 1
BASKETBALL
College Men
Marshall 92, James Madison 83
College Women
James Madison 78 Appalachian State 62
LACROSSE
College Women
Hood 15, Bridgewater 12
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater 9, Mary Baldwin 0
