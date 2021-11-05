Local Scores
Football
High School
Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26
Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13
Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0
Clarke County 44, Page County 7
Madison County 26, Luray 20
Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 13
Wilson Memorial 46, Staunton 13
Field Hockey
Women’s College
James Madison 2, Northeastern 1. 2OT
Basketball
Women’s College
Mary Baldwin 64, Bridgewater 62
Volleyball
Women’s College
Washington & Lee 3, Bridgewater 0
