Local Scores

Football

High School

Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26

Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13

Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0

Clarke County 44, Page County 7

Madison County 26, Luray 20

Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 13

Wilson Memorial 46, Staunton 13

Field Hockey

Women’s College

James Madison 2, Northeastern 1. 2OT

Basketball

Women’s College

Mary Baldwin 64, Bridgewater 62

Volleyball

Women’s College

Washington & Lee 3, Bridgewater 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.