TUESDAY
SOCCER
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite 8, Miller School 1
VOLLEYBALL
High School Girls
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 0East Rockingham 3, Luray 0
Fort Defiance 3, Wilson Memorial 1
Stuarts Draft 3, Waynesboro 1Clarke County 3, Strasburg 0
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Bridgewater 6, Ferrum 0
