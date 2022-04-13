Local Scores
Softball
College
Bridgewater 9, Roanoke 0
Roanoke 5, Bridgewater 4
Eastern Mennonite 7, Shenandoah 3
Shenandoah 5, Eastern Mennonite 4
Lacrosse
College Men
Bridgewater 25, Randolph 4
College Women
James Madison 22, Liberty 3
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 14, 2022 @ 12:09 am
