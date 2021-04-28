Local Scores
Wednesday
College Baseball
Eastern Mennonite 23, Southern Virginia 10
Bridgewater 5, Washington & Lee 2
Women’s Volleyball
Washington & Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 3, Roanoke 2
College Softball
Christopher Newport 5, Bridgewater 1
Christopher Newport 6, Bridgewater 0
Men’s Lacrosse
Bridgewater 27, Randolph 1
Men’s Tennis
Bridgewater 5, Emory & Henry 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.