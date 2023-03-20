Jeff Grieves, 59, an Army veteran from Henrico, Virginia, will participate in the 37th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, March 25 – 31 in Snowmass, Colorado.
Jeff will take part in alpine skiing, sled hockey, and several other adaptive sports activities alongside nearly 350 fellow disabled Veterans, supported by approximately 600 volunteers and 200 coaches.
For more than three decades, the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic has helped disabled veterans overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations. World-class instructors and recreation therapists work with veterans to help them experience the full potential of adaptive sports and recreation therapy for improving health and well-being.
The five-day Winter Sports Clinic offers participants adaptive sports therapy opportunities, including Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, and rock climbing, in addition to workshops and other activities. VA hosted the first clinic in 1987 with 90 disabled veterans.
The Winter Sports Clinic is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), with financial assistance from corporate sponsors and individual donors.
For more information, go to www.wintersportsclinic.org, and follow @Sports4Vets and @DAVHQ on Twitter, Sports4Vets and DAV on Facebook, @sports4vets and @davhq on Instagram, and #wintersportclinic across all platforms, or visit https://linktr.ee/davsocial.
