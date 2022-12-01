Luray
Town Council
The seven-member council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Luray Town Hall. Unless otherwise noted, contact address for town officials is 45 E. Main St., Luray, VA 22835
Phone: 540-743-5511
Mayor • Jerry Dofflemyer
540-743-5511 • jdofflemyer@townofluray.com
J. Alex White III
Ligon Webb
540-478-2240 • lwebb@townofluray.com
Jason A. Pettit
540-743-5511 • jpettit@townofluray.com
Joey Sours
540-843-4201 • jfsours@townofluray.com
Ron Vickers
540-860-2807 • rvickers@townofluray.com
Stephanie Lillard
540-742-0168 • slillard@townofluray.com
Appointed Officials
Town Manager • Steve Burke
Assistant Town Manager • Bryan Chrisman
540-743-5511
Town Clerk/Treasurer • Danielle P. Babb
540-743-5511
Deputy Town Clerk/Treasurer • Danielle N. Alger
540-743-5511
Police Chief • Carl S. “Bow” Cook
540-743-5343 • bowcook@townofluray.com
Planning Commission
Meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at 45 E. Main St. Members appointed by council.
Ronald Good
Tracie Dickson
William “Bill” Huffman
Frankie Seaward
John Shaffer
Grace Nowak
Brian Sours
