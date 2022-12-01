Luray

Town Council

The seven-member council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Luray Town Hall. Unless otherwise noted, contact address for town officials is 45 E. Main St., Luray, VA 22835

Phone: 540-743-5511

www.townofluray.com

Mayor  •  Jerry Dofflemyer

540-743-5511 • jdofflemyer@townofluray.com

J. Alex White III

Ligon Webb

540-478-2240 • lwebb@townofluray.com

Jason A. Pettit

540-743-5511 • jpettit@townofluray.com

Joey Sours

540-843-4201  •  jfsours@townofluray.com

Ron Vickers

540-860-2807  •  rvickers@townofluray.com

Stephanie Lillard

540-742-0168 • slillard@townofluray.com

Appointed Officials

Town Manager  •  Steve Burke

sburke@townofluray.com

Assistant Town Manager  •  Bryan Chrisman

540-743-5511

Town Clerk/Treasurer  •  Danielle P. Babb

540-743-5511

Deputy Town Clerk/Treasurer  •  Danielle N. Alger

540-743-5511

Police Chief  •  Carl S. “Bow” Cook

540-743-5343 • bowcook@townofluray.com

Planning Commission

Meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at 45 E. Main St. Members appointed by council.

Ronald Good

Tracie Dickson

William “Bill” Huffman

Frankie Seaward

John Shaffer

Grace Nowak

Brian Sours

