Book lovers are in luck this weekend, as they will have over 10,000 titles to choose from for $1 or less apiece.
Massanutten Regional Library will be holding its annual book sale from Jan. 12-14 at its main site in downtown Harrisonburg, located at 174 S. Main Street.
Adult hard- and soft-covered books will be $1, and children's books will be 25 cents. According to the press release, cash and credit cards are accepted, and buyers are encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes to carry books.
Customers can snag books on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Patrons regularly donate used books to the library, and MRL saves what isn't added to its collection for community book sales. According to the press release, proceeds from this fundraising event will go directly back into the library.
"Although MRL receives funding from the Commonwealth and from the localities which we serve, we still need to raise over $200,000 in additional funds to make up a funding deficit, so that we can continue to provide excellent and relevant services and materials to our entire service area," Mary Golden Hughes, MRL's Director of Advancement, said in a press release.
"With over 10,000 great titles for all ages and interests, there's literally something at our sale for every book lover, particularly for adult fiction and nonfiction titles. MRL book sales are an important part of our nonprofit fundraising efforts and we are grateful for all who donate books, buy books at our sales, or who make MRL a priority in their annual charitable giving. We look forward to welcoming many shoppers to a great sale next week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.