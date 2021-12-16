Massanutten Regional Library's Central Branch in downtown Harrisonburg is hosting a book sale today through Saturday.
Happening only a few times each year, the sales feature thousands of gently used books.
Genres have included mystery, thriller, Christmas, history, sci fi and children’s.
Each adult book costs $1, and children’s books cost 25 cents each. All proceeds support the library’s operating budget and offset its costs.
Today, the sale is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the sale will be open from noon to 3 p.m.
— Staff Report
