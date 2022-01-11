As part of its Martin Luther King Jr. Day festivities, Eastern Mennonite University will hold a handful of events that will be open to the public, according to a press release.
This year’s theme is a quote from King’s 1958 book, “Stride Toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story.”
On Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m., EMU will host performances of “Anne & Emmett” in the Lehman Auditorium.
The play, written by Janet Langhart Cohen, focuses on the parallels between the lives of Emmett Till and Anne Frank, according to a press release.
Mayor Deanna Reed will join EMU’s cast in the production directed by Ezrionna Prioleau, a 2017 graduate. It’s produced with grant funding from Interfaith Youth Core, the EMU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, EMU Multicultural Student Services and the Arts Council of the Valley, according to a press release.
Masks are required for the show and the audience is limited to 100 members. The shows are free and open to the public.
On Monday, there will be additional events open to the public.
There will be three virtual livestream dance sessions. They will happen at 7 a.m., noon and 7 p.m. “Dance Resilience” will take place in 20-minute Zoom sessions.
At 10 a.m., there will be a virtual convocation, celebration and worship led by Rev. Glen Guyton, executive director of Mennonite Church USA. The event will be livestreamed on the university’s Facebook page.
At 4:15 p.m., there will be a virtual talkback for “Anne & Emmett” with the play’s producer, Celeste Thomas. This event will also be livestreamed.
For more information on MLK programming at EMU, visit emu.edu/mlk.
— Staff Report
