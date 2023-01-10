ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Clemson501.000133.813
Miami41.800132.867
Pittsburgh41.800115.688
Virginia32.600113.786
Duke32.600124.750
North Carolina32.600115.688
Wake Forest32.600115.688
Syracuse32.600106.625
Florida St.32.600511.313
NC State33.500134.765
Boston College23.40088.500
Virginia Tech14.200115.688
Georgia Tech14.20087.533
Notre Dame05.00088.500
Louisville05.000214.125

———

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, late

North Carolina at Virginia, late

Today's Games

Pittsburgh at Duke, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Miami, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Florida St. at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Kansas301.000141.933
Kansas St.301.000141.933
Iowa St.301.000122.857
TCU21.667132.867
Texas21.667132.867
Oklahoma12.333105.667
Oklahoma St.12.33396.600
Baylor03.000105.667
Texas Tech03.000105.667
West Virginia03.000105.667

———

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., late

Texas Tech at Iowa St., late

Oklahoma at Kansas, late

Today's Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Providence601.000143.824
Xavier501.000133.813
Marquette51.833134.765
UConn42.667152.882
Creighton32.60097.563
Villanova23.40088.500
Butler24.333107.588
Seton Hall24.33398.529
DePaul14.20079.438
St. John's15.167116.647
Georgetown06.000512.294

———

Tuesday's Games

Butler at St. John's, late

Seton Hall at Georgetown, late

Villanova at DePaul, late

Today's Games

UConn at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Creighton at Xavier, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Purdue41.800151.938
Northwestern31.750123.800
Wisconsin31.750113.786
Michigan St.31.750114.733
Michigan31.75096.600
Rutgers32.600115.688
Ohio St.22.500105.667
Maryland23.400115.688
Penn St.23.400115.688
Iowa23.400106.625
Nebraska23.40097.563
Illinois13.250105.667
Indiana13.250105.667
Minnesota04.00068.429

———

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Wisconsin, late

Illinois at Nebraska, late

Today's Games

Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
UCLA501.000142.875
Utah51.833125.706
Arizona St.41.800133.813
Arizona32.600142.875
Southern Cal32.600115.688
Oregon32.60097.563
Colorado33.500116.647
California23.400313.188
Washington St.24.333710.412
Oregon St.14.20079.438
Washington15.16798.529
Stanford05.000510.333

———

Today's Games

California at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Alabama301.000132.867
Tennessee301.000132.867
Texas A&M201.000105.667
Missouri21.667132.867
Auburn21.667123.800
Georgia11.500114.733
Vanderbilt11.50087.533
Arkansas12.333123.800
LSU12.333123.800
Mississippi St.12.333123.800
Kentucky12.333105.667
Florida12.33387.533
Mississippi03.00087.533
South Carolina02.00078.467

———

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Kentucky, late

Florida at LSU, late

Auburn at Mississippi, late

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, late

Today's Games

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m. 

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

 ConferenceAllGames
 WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.31.750143.824
Troy31.750116.647
Georgia Southern31.750107.588
Louisiana-Monroe31.750710.412
Marshall22.500134.765
Louisiana-Lafayette22.500124.750
James Madison22.500116.647
Old Dominion22.500106.625
Appalachian St.22.50098.529
Texas St.22.50098.529
Arkansas St.13.25098.529
Georgia St.13.25088.500
Coastal Carolina13.25078.467
South Alabama13.25079.438

———

Thursday's Games

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Texas St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Marshall, 9 p.m.

