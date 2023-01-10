ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|3
|.786
|Duke
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|North Carolina
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Syracuse
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Florida St.
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|NC State
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|5
|.688
|Georgia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|7
|.533
|Notre Dame
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
———
Tuesday's Games
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, late
North Carolina at Virginia, late
Today's Games
Pittsburgh at Duke, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Miami, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Florida St. at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Kansas St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|Iowa St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|TCU
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Oklahoma
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Baylor
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Texas Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|West Virginia
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
———
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Kansas St., late
Texas Tech at Iowa St., late
Oklahoma at Kansas, late
Today's Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
TCU at Texas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Xavier
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Marquette
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|2
|.882
|Creighton
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Villanova
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Butler
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|DePaul
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|St. John's
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
———
Tuesday's Games
Butler at St. John's, late
Seton Hall at Georgetown, late
Villanova at DePaul, late
Today's Games
UConn at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Creighton at Xavier, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|1
|.938
|Northwestern
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|3
|.800
|Wisconsin
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Michigan St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Michigan
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Ohio St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Maryland
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Nebraska
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
———
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. at Wisconsin, late
Illinois at Nebraska, late
Today's Games
Indiana at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Arizona St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Southern Cal
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|13
|.188
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Oregon St.
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Stanford
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
———
Today's Games
California at Washington St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Missouri
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Auburn
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Georgia
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|LSU
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Kentucky
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Mississippi
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
———
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Kentucky, late
Florida at LSU, late
Auburn at Mississippi, late
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, late
Today's Games
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Marshall
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|James Madison
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
———
Thursday's Games
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Texas St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Marshall, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.