Roanoke native Billy Sample (JMU, Turks) was 1-for-3 with a triple for Texas on July 10, 1979, against the White Sox.
Harrisonburg native Alan Knicely (Turner Ashby) was the starting catcher for the Reds on July 10, 1985, against the New York Mets. The starting catcher for the Mets in their 2-1 win was Gary Carter, a future Hall of Famer. Knicely was 0-for-3 as he caught starter Tom Browning and reliever John Franco at home.
Daniel Murphy (Luray) was 1-for-4 with a homer and drove in two runs for Washington a 3-2 win at the Mets on July 10, 2016. Murphy is now with Colorado. The Nationals play an exhibition game July 20 at Baltimore and the two teams play the next day in Washington. Murphy played for Luray two years in the Valley League under manager Mike Bocock, a TA graduate and former college coach. Murphy was teammates one summer with Brian Bocock (TA), who made his MLB with the Giants in 2008.
Catcher Erik Kratz (EMU, Turks) was 1-for-4 and scored a run for the Brewers in a win at Miami on July 10, 2018. Kratz is now with the Yankees, who open the season at Washington on July 23.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.