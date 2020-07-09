Shenandoah native Wayne Comer (Page County) played both games of a doubleheader as an outfielder on July 9, 1969, for Seattle against the Angels. He was 1-for-5 and scored a run in the first game as Seattle pitcher Fred Talbot threw a shutout and hit a homer. Talbot went to Fairfax High, died in Falls Church in 2013 and is buried in Leesburg. Comer played through 1972 and was later the baseball coach at Spotswood.
Brett Gardner (New Market), on July 9, 2018, was 4-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs for the New York Yankees in a 10-2 win over Baltimore. The Orioles are slated to host the Nationals on July 20 in an exhibition game.
Daniel Murphy (Luray) was 3-for-4 with a homer and drove in four runs for Washington in a 6-1 win at the Mets on July 9, 2016. Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 1-for-4 for Baltimore in a win against the Twins on July 9, 1985. Billy Sample (JMU, Turks) was 1-for-4 with a homer for the Texas Rangers in a loss to the Chicago White Sox on July 9, 1979 - his first full year in the majors.
Source: Baseball Reference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.