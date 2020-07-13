The Shenandoah Valley has lengthy ties to the Baltimore Orioles. Here is a look at how some of them fared on this day.
Johnny Oates (Virginia Tech, Valley League Hall of Famer), who began his playing career with the Orioles as a catcher, was the Baltimore manager on July 13, 1991. The Birds won 2-0 at Oakland in his first season as the Baltimore skipper. Chris Hoiles (Harrisonburg Turks) was 1-for-4 and drove in a run for the Orioles. Oates was born in North Carolina and grew up in Prince George’s County, Virginia. He played in 593 games and died in Richmond in 2004.
Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU, RCBL) was 1-for-4 for the Orioles on July 13, 1989, in a 13-5 loss to the Angels at old Memorial Stadium. Sheets was drafted out of what is now Staunton High in 1978 by the Orioles; Cal Ripken, Jr., was also signed that year by scout Dick Bowie, the same scout that followed Sheets.
Steve Finley (Harrisonburg Turks), in the same game in 1989, was 1-for-3 and drove in a run for the Orioles as the center fielder. Finley played two summers for the Turks while in college. The outfielder and left-handed hitter was drafted by Baltimore out of Southern Illinois in 1987. He made his MLB debut for the Orioles two years later and ended his career with Colorado in 2007. Finley hit 304 homers in his career, including 36 in 2004 while with Arizona and the Dodgers.
Sam Perlozzo (Valley League Hall of Fame) was the manager for the Orioles on July 13, 2006 — though he may wish he wasn’t. Orioles lost 15-1 to Texas as the Rangers hit six homers — three off reliever Bruce Chen in just two innings of work. Mark Teixeria, from nearby Annapolis, hit three homers and drove in seven runs for the Rangers.
Luke Scott (Staunton Braves) was hitless on July 13, 2011, for the Orioles in a 2-1 loss at Boston. Aubrey Huff (Staunton Braves) drove in the only run for the Orioles.
Huff, on July 13, 2007, was 0-for-3 for the Orioles in a 2-0 win over the White Sox. Reliever Chris Ray (William & Mary) got the save for the Birds.
Source: Baseball Reference
