Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary To Meet At Purcell Park
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will meet Thursday at the Purcell Park Picnic Shelter.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
