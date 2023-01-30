TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Bridgewater at Virginia Wesleyan, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Grace Christian at United Christian Academy, 7 p.m.
Central at James Wood, 7:30 p.m.
Petersburg at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Grace Christian at United Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Pendleton County at Petersburg, 7 p.m.
James Wood at Central, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.