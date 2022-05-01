TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Shenandoah Valley Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 5;30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Western Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Grace Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

ODAC First Round

Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

College Women

ODAC First Round

Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Page County at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Warrenton at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 5 p.m.

High School Girls

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Page County at Strasburg, 5 p.m.

