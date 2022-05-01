TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Shenandoah Valley Academy at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 5;30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Western Albemarle, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Grace Christian at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
ODAC First Round
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
College Women
ODAC First Round
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Warrenton at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Page County at Strasburg, 5 p.m.
