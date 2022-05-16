TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

East Rockingham at Page County, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite at VISAA Division III state championship at Meadowbrook Country Club in Chesterfield, 11 a.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Madison County at Luray, 6 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Luray at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.

Warren County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

East Rockingham at Page County, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Valley District Singles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

High School Girls

Valley District Singles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.

Bull Run District Semifinals

Clarke County at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.

