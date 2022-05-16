TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah Valley Academy, 5 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite at VISAA Division III state championship at Meadowbrook Country Club in Chesterfield, 11 a.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Madison County at Luray, 6 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Luray at Madison County, 5:30 p.m.
Warren County at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
East Rockingham at Page County, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Valley District Singles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
High School Girls
Valley District Singles Tournament at Spotswood, 11 a.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.
Bull Run District Semifinals
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.
