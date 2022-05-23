TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 6 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Region 5D Championships (Long Jump and 4x800) at Harrisonburg, 3 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
Region 5D Sub-Regional
Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Region 2B Singles Tournament at East Rockingham, 1:45 p.m.
Region 5D Tournament
Harrisonburg at Briar Woods, 2 p.m.
High School Girls
Region 2B Singles Tournament at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.