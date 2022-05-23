TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 6 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Region 5D Championships (Long Jump and 4x800) at Harrisonburg, 3 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.

Region 5D Sub-Regional

Harrisonburg at Albemarle, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Region 2B Singles Tournament at East Rockingham, 1:45 p.m.

Region 5D Tournament

Harrisonburg at Briar Woods, 2 p.m.

High School Girls

Region 2B Singles Tournament at East Rockingham, 12 p.m.

