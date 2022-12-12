TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Appalachian Christian at Ridgeview Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
William Monroe at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Park View at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Alleghany County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Orange County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Massanutten Military at Eastern Mennonite, 5:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Riverheads, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
