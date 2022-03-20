TODAY
BASEBALL
Luray at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Central at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
East Rockingham at Central, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Fluvanna County, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Mountain View at Page County, 5:30 p.m.
Central at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fluvanna County at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
Central at East Rockingham, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway at Fluvanna County, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 4:30 p.m.
Riverheads at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Central, 5:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View vs. Page County at New Market Park, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.