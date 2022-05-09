TODAY

BASEBALL

College

ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 12 p.m. (Game 2)

Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 5 p.m.

Page County at Rappahannock County, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Independent Conference Championship at Roanoke Country Club, 12 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Broadway, East Rockingham, Luray, Madison County, Page County, Riverheads, Strasburg, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and William Monroe at Mountain View Invitational at East Rockingham High School, 5:15 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Chatham Hall at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Clarke County at Page County, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Rappahannock County at Harrisonburg, 7:45 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Bull Run District Singles Tournament at Clarke County, 1 p.m.

Fluvanna County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Bull Run District Singles Tournament at Clarke County, 1 p.m.

Broadway at Fluvanna County, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian Academy at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.

