TODAY
BASEBALL
College
ODAC Tournament Quarterfinals
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 12 p.m. (Game 2)
Eastern Mennonite at Lynchburg, 3 p.m. (if necessary)
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Roanoke Catholic, 5 p.m.
Page County at Rappahannock County, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Independent Conference Championship at Roanoke Country Club, 12 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Broadway, East Rockingham, Luray, Madison County, Page County, Riverheads, Strasburg, Stuarts Draft, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro and William Monroe at Mountain View Invitational at East Rockingham High School, 5:15 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Chatham Hall at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Page County, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Rappahannock County at Harrisonburg, 7:45 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Bull Run District Singles Tournament at Clarke County, 1 p.m.
Fluvanna County at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Bull Run District Singles Tournament at Clarke County, 1 p.m.
Broadway at Fluvanna County, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian Academy at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.
