TODAY
GOLF
College
James Madison at JT Poston Invitational in Cashiers, N.C., 8 a.m.
High School
Region 3C Championship at The Club at Ironwood, 9 a.m.
Region 2B Championship at Heritage Oaks, 10 a.m.
Region 1B Championship at Dogwood Trace, 10:30 a.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Waynesboro, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton at Rockbridge County, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Page County at Luray, 7:15 p.m.
Central at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Clarke County at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.
