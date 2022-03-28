TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
William Monroe at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Park View, 7:15 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.
Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Strasburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at John Handley, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Strasburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
John Handley at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.