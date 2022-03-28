TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

William Monroe at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Park View, 7:15 p.m.

High School Girls

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

Broadway at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m.

Albemarle at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Strasburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at John Handley, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Strasburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

John Handley at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

