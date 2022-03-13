TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Broadway at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Luray, 5:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Broadway at William Monroe, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

William Monroe at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Broadway at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison vs. The Citadel in Fayetteville N.C., 9 a.m.

High School Boys

Strasburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesboro at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Strasburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

