TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Broadway at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Luray, 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Broadway at William Monroe, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
William Monroe at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Broadway at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison vs. The Citadel in Fayetteville N.C., 9 a.m.
High School Boys
Strasburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesboro at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Strasburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
