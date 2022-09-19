TODAY
GOLF
College Men
Bridgewater at Kinder-Williams Invitational, 8 a.m.
High School
Shenandoah District Championship at Ironwood, 9 a.m.
Bull Run District Championship at Heritage Oaks, 10 a.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Nelson County at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.
Riverheads at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.
Page County at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
Broadway at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Alleghany County at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
