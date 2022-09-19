TODAY

GOLF

College Men

Bridgewater at Kinder-Williams Invitational, 8 a.m.

High School

Shenandoah District Championship at Ironwood, 9 a.m.

Bull Run District Championship at Heritage Oaks, 10 a.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Nelson County at Buffalo Gap, 6 p.m.

Riverheads at Rappahannock County, 7 p.m.

Page County at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.

Broadway at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Spotswood, 6:45 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Staunton, 7 p.m.

Alleghany County at Wilson Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.

