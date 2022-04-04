BASEBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at John Handley, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m

GOLF

College Women

James Madison at Ironwood Invitational in Greenville, N.C., TBD

Bridgewater at Historic Triangle Invitational in Williamsburg, TBD

SOCCER

High School Boys

Skyline at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Warren County, 7 p.m.

Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Strasburg at Luray, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.

High School

Harrisonburg at John Handley, 6 p.m.

Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Central at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Page County at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.