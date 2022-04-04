BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at John Handley, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7 p.m
GOLF
College Women
James Madison at Ironwood Invitational in Greenville, N.C., TBD
Bridgewater at Historic Triangle Invitational in Williamsburg, TBD
SOCCER
High School Boys
Skyline at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Warren County, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Strasburg at Luray, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater (DH), 3 p.m.
High School
Harrisonburg at John Handley, 6 p.m.
Spotswood at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Central at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Page County at Mountain View, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Stuarts Draft, 4:30 p.m.
