TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
John Handley at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College Women
Bridgewater at ODAC Championships in Glen Allen, TBD
SOCCER
High School Boys
Rappahannock County at Luray, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Blacksburg at Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Skyline at Broadway, 6 p.m.
John Handley at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
Skyline at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View at New Mark Town Park, 4:30 p.m.
Broadway at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 5 p.m.
