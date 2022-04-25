TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

John Handley at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College Women

Bridgewater at ODAC Championships in Glen Allen, TBD

SOCCER

High School Boys

Rappahannock County at Luray, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Blacksburg at Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Skyline at Broadway, 6 p.m.

John Handley at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

Skyline at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. Mountain View at New Mark Town Park, 4:30 p.m.

Broadway at Skyline, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Monticello, 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.