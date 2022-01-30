TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Shenandoah at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 7 p.m.
Bridgewater at Hollins, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Central, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
East Rockingham at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Central at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.