TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College Men

Bridgewater at Royal Lakes Invitational in Flowery Branch, Ga., 8 a.m.

College Women

James Madison at Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Okla., 8 a.m.

Bridgewater at Knights Invitational in Lexington, 8 a.m.

High School

VHSL Class 2 Tournament at Olde Mill Golf Resort, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Grace Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.

Page County at Rappahannock County, 7:!5 p.m.

Central at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.

Stuarts Draft at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.