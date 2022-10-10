TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Southern Virginia, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College Men
Bridgewater at Royal Lakes Invitational in Flowery Branch, Ga., 8 a.m.
College Women
James Madison at Dale McNamara Invitational in Broken Arrow, Okla., 8 a.m.
Bridgewater at Knights Invitational in Lexington, 8 a.m.
High School
VHSL Class 2 Tournament at Olde Mill Golf Resort, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Grace Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
Page County at Rappahannock County, 7:!5 p.m.
Central at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
