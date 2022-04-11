TODAY
BASEBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College
Bridgewater at Spartan Invitational in York, Pa., TBD
High School
New Covenant, North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Buffalo Gap, Central, Clarke County, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Madison County, Mountain View, Page County, Riverheads, Strasburg at Luray, 4:30 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Boys
Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.
William Monroe at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Spotswood at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.
