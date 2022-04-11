TODAY

BASEBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College

Bridgewater at Spartan Invitational in York, Pa., TBD

High School

New Covenant, North Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Buffalo Gap, Central, Clarke County, East Rockingham, Eastern Mennonite, Madison County, Mountain View, Page County, Riverheads, Strasburg at Luray, 4:30 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Boys

Millbrook at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Page County at East Rockingham, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Turner Ashby at Fort Defiance, 5:30 p.m.

William Monroe at East Rockingham, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Spotswood at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Wilson Memorial, 4:30 p.m.

