Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain...mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Snow possibly heavy at times. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Snow possibly heavy at times. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.