TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Massanutten Military at Fishburne Military, 6 p.m.
Ridgeview Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 6:45 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Page County, 7 p.m.
Luray at Park View, 7:30 p.m.
Alleghany County at Buffalo Gap, 7:30 p.m.
Wilson Memorial at Charlottesville, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Ridgeview Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5 p.m.
Buffalo Gap at Alleghany County, 6 p.m.
Page County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Luray at Harrisonburg, 7:30 p.m.
Charlottesville at Wilson Memorial, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Brossart at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.
