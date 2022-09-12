TODAY
GOLF
College Men
James Madison at VCU intercollegiate, 8 a.m.
High School
Central, Mountain View vs. Harrisonburg at Heritage Oaks, 4 p.m.
East Rockingham, Mountain View vs. Page County at Luray Caverns, 4 p.m.
Fort Defiance, Stuarts Draft vs. Buffalo Gap at Ingleisde, 4 p.m.
Staunton vs. Riverheads at Gypsy Hill, 4 p.m.
Wilson Memorial vs. Waynesboro at Orchard Creek, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 6:45 p.m.
Spotswood at Staunton, 6:45 p.m.
Riverheads at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Page County at Clarke County, 7:15 p.m.
Central at East Rockingham, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Mountain View, 7:15 p.m.
