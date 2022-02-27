Local Schedule
TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Caltech, 5 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
VHSL Class 3 Championships at Liberty University, 12:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater at Occidental (DH), 4 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Bridgewater vs. Tiffin in Hilton Head, S.C., 9 a.m.
College Women
Bridgewater vs. Tiffin in Hilton Head, S.C., 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.