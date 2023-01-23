MONDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
College Women
High School Boys
Blue Ridge at Fishburne Military, 6:30 p.m.
Grace Christian at Regents, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Page County at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
Luray at Rappahannock County, 7:30 p.m.
Skyline at Central, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Grace Christian at Regents, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley, 6 p.m.
Clarke County at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
High School
Luray, Turner Ashby, Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.