TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Rockbridge County at Alleghany County, 7 p.m.
Page County at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Clarke County, 7:30 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
William Fleming at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Skyline, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain View at Stuarts Draft, 7:30 p.m.
