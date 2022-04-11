MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Turner Ashby 7, Fort Defiance 4
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 2
SOCCER
High School Girls
East Rockingham 9, Page County 1
SOFTBALL
High School
Fort Defiance 4, Turner Ashby 3
East Rockingham 21, William Monroe 11
TENNIS
High School Boys
Wilson Memorial 9, Fort Defiance 9
High School Girls
Broadway 8, Harrisonburg 1
Fort Defiance 9, Wilson Memorial 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.