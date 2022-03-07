MONDAY
SOFTBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite 18, DeSales 8
Eastern Mennonite 11, Cairn 0
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: March 7, 2022 @ 5:07 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.