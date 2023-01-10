MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Page County 62, Mountain View 42

James Wood 49, Central 18

Rappahannock County 69, Grace Christian 44

Ridgeview Christian 68, United Christian 27

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite 46, Randolph-Macon Academy 32

Ridgeview Christian 61, United Christian 22

