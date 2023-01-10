MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Page County 62, Mountain View 42
James Wood 49, Central 18
Rappahannock County 69, Grace Christian 44
Ridgeview Christian 68, United Christian 27
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite 46, Randolph-Macon Academy 32
Ridgeview Christian 61, United Christian 22
