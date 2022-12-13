MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Spotswood 90, Waynesboro 28
William Monroe 48, Turner Ashby 43
Park View 56, Luray 54
Alleghany County 68, Buffalo Gap 59
Ridgeview Christian 59, Appalachian Christian 37
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite 48, Massanutten Military 11
East Rockingham 44, Riverheads 43
Turner Ashby 48, Page County 35
Spotswood 80, Waynesboro 28
Wilson Memorial 46, Harrisonburg 14
