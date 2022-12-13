MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Spotswood 90, Waynesboro 28

William Monroe 48, Turner Ashby 43

Park View 56, Luray 54

Alleghany County 68, Buffalo Gap 59

Ridgeview Christian 59, Appalachian Christian 37

High School Girls

Eastern Mennonite 48, Massanutten Military 11

East Rockingham 44, Riverheads 43

Turner Ashby 48, Page County 35

Spotswood 80, Waynesboro 28

Wilson Memorial 46, Harrisonburg 14

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.