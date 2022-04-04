MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 15, John Handley 7
Spotswood 15, East Rockingham 4
SOCCER
High School Boys
Broadway 5, Skyline 0
Harrisonburg 1, Warren County 0
East Rockingham 8, Rappahannock County 0
High School Girls
Luray 3, Strasburg 2
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 1
Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
High School
East Rockingham 13, Spotswood 4
Harrisonburg 22, John Handley 4
TENNIS
High School Boys
Spotswood 8, Turner Ashby 1
Central 8, East Rockingham 1
Stuarts Draft 9, Fort DEfiance 0
High School Girls
East Rockingham 5, Central 4
Fort Defiance 9, Stuarts Draft 0
