MONDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Harrisonburg 15, John Handley 7

Spotswood 15, East Rockingham 4

SOCCER

High School Boys

Broadway 5, Skyline 0

Harrisonburg 1, Warren County 0

East Rockingham 8, Rappahannock County 0

High School Girls

Luray 3, Strasburg 2

SOFTBALL

College

Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 1

Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

High School

East Rockingham 13, Spotswood 4

Harrisonburg 22, John Handley 4

TENNIS

High School Boys

Spotswood 8, Turner Ashby 1

Central 8, East Rockingham 1

Stuarts Draft 9, Fort DEfiance 0

High School Girls

East Rockingham 5, Central 4

Fort Defiance 9, Stuarts Draft 0

