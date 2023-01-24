MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Clarke County 64, East Rockingham 42

Madison County 66, Page County 45

Luray 60, Rappahannock County 48

Skyline 64, Central 50

Fishburne Military 65, Tandem Friends 34

Regents 38, Grace Christian 37

High School Girls

Clarke County 40, East Rockingham 30

Page County 60, Madison County 42

Luray 43, Rappahannock County 39

Grace Christian 23, Regents 11

