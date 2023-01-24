MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Clarke County 64, East Rockingham 42
Madison County 66, Page County 45
Luray 60, Rappahannock County 48
Skyline 64, Central 50
Fishburne Military 65, Tandem Friends 34
Regents 38, Grace Christian 37
High School Girls
Clarke County 40, East Rockingham 30
Page County 60, Madison County 42
Luray 43, Rappahannock County 39
Grace Christian 23, Regents 11
