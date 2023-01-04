MONDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
Washington and Lee 61, Bridgewater 55
High School Boys
Central 69, Luray 52
Rappahannock County 75, Page County 66
Madison County 49, Strasburg 40
High School Girls
Luray 44, Central 19
Strasburg 48, Madison County 35
Rappahannock County 39, Page County 29
