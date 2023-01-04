MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College Women

Washington and Lee 61, Bridgewater 55

High School Boys

Central 69, Luray 52

Rappahannock County 75, Page County 66

Madison County 49, Strasburg 40

High School Girls

Luray 44, Central 19

Strasburg 48, Madison County 35

Rappahannock County 39, Page County 29

