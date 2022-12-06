MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Roanoke Valley Christian 72, Ridgeview Christian 30
Page County 67, Turner Ashby 60
Park View 59, Luray 44
Buffalo Gap 79, Alleghany County 58
Charlottesville 63, Wilson Memorial 37
High School Girls
Ridgeview Christian 52, Roanoke Valley Christian 49
Alleghany County 47, Buffalo Gap 20
Turner Ashby 53, Page County 21
Luray 61, Harrisonburg 20
Charlottesville 54, Wilson Memorial 32
