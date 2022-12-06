MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Roanoke Valley Christian 72, Ridgeview Christian 30

Page County 67, Turner Ashby 60

Park View 59, Luray 44

Buffalo Gap 79, Alleghany County 58

Charlottesville 63, Wilson Memorial 37

High School Girls

Ridgeview Christian 52, Roanoke Valley Christian 49

Alleghany County 47, Buffalo Gap 20

Turner Ashby 53, Page County 21

Luray 61, Harrisonburg 20

Charlottesville 54, Wilson Memorial 32

