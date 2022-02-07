MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Virginia Wesleyan 72, Eastern Mennonite 70

High School Boys

Spotswood 65, Harrisonburg 38

Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 43

East Rockingham 65, Strasburg 47

Clarke County 78, Page County 64

Central 60, Luray 41

High School Girls

Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 60

Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 35

Page County 56, Clarke County 44

