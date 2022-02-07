MONDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan 72, Eastern Mennonite 70
High School Boys
Spotswood 65, Harrisonburg 38
Broadway 57, Turner Ashby 43
East Rockingham 65, Strasburg 47
Clarke County 78, Page County 64
Central 60, Luray 41
High School Girls
Spotswood 61, Harrisonburg 60
Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 35
Page County 56, Clarke County 44
