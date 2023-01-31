MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Grace Christian 49, United Christian Academy 27
James Wood 56, Central 51
Pendleton County 68, Petersburg 49
High School Girls
Grace Christian 46, United Christian Academy 32
Turner Ashby 60, William Monroe 35
James Wood 72, Central 60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.