MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Grace Christian 49, United Christian Academy 27

James Wood 56, Central 51

Pendleton County 68, Petersburg 49

High School Girls

Grace Christian 46, United Christian Academy 32

Turner Ashby 60, William Monroe 35

James Wood 72, Central 60

