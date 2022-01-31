MONDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Bridgewater 97, Shenandoah 88

College Women

Washington and Lee 84, Eastern Mennonite 39

Hollins 73, Bridgewater 66

High School Boys

Turner Ashby 68, Rockbridge County 41

East Rockingham 80, Mountain View 51

Strasburg 44, Luray 35

High School Girls

Turner Ashby 65, Rockbridge County 34

Strasburg 58, East Rockingham 39

