MONDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater 97, Shenandoah 88
College Women
Washington and Lee 84, Eastern Mennonite 39
Hollins 73, Bridgewater 66
High School Boys
Turner Ashby 68, Rockbridge County 41
East Rockingham 80, Mountain View 51
Strasburg 44, Luray 35
High School Girls
Turner Ashby 65, Rockbridge County 34
Strasburg 58, East Rockingham 39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.