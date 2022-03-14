MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Spotswood 3, Waynesboro 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Broadway 12, East Rockingham 11
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison 6, The Citadel 1
High School Boys
Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0
Broadway 6, Strasburg 1
Staunton 5, Turner Ashby 4
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Waynesboro 0
Broadway 9, Strasburg 0
Turner Ashby 7, Staunton 1
