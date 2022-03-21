MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
East Rockingham 15, Central 5
Brookville 5, Fort Defiance 0
Buffalo Gap 11, Luray 0
SOCCER
High School Boys
Central 4, East Rockingham 1
High School Girls
Waynesboro 4, Spotswood 0
Central 4, East Rockingham 1
Fluvanna County 8, Broadway 0
SOFTBALL
High School
East Rockingham 7, Central 6
TENNIS
High School Boys
Broadway 9, Fluvanna County 0
Harrisonburg 9, Central 0
Clarke County 8, East Rockingham 1
High School Girls
Broadway 9, Fluvanna County 0
